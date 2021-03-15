South Africa: Factionalism and the ANC - Are We Missing Something?

opinion

The way the ANC manages divisions in its ranks suggests that it believes that an assertion of inner unity is a sufficient tactic to reinforce its claim to legitimacy and authority in South Africa.

While Jacob Zuma avoids the Zondo Commission, factions within the ANC jostle for position. One is anchored by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the other by Ace Magashule. Both groups find themselves traversing a tactical tightrope, unable to look below and see a public demanding - desperate for - accountability and leadership.

In the ANC, factions are prevalent, enough that conventional wisdom holds that the party is at war with itself. They greatly affect the country and reduce the party's capacity to address challenges affecting daily life.

Nevertheless, are we missing something when we think of factionalism and the ANC? It's worth considering that factionalism may not be as detrimental to the party as many think.

We should contemplate whether factionalism may be a mechanism for the ANC to appear to overcome what ails it - such as competing visions and corrupting incompetence - in order to demonstrate its unity. Factionalism might be an opportunity for the ANC to reassert its legitimacy as a governing authority in South...