South Africa: Carl Niehaus Tables Radical Economic Transformation Plan Ahead of Ace Magashule's Campaign for ANC President

Expect this document to get a lot of airtime in the run-up to the National General Council, despite it being full of holes. It sounds more like 1921 USSR than 2021 South Africa.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's lieutenant, Carl Niehaus, has published an eight-page document unpacking a vision of radical economic transformation (RET). It is likely to be tabled as a discussion document for the National General Council (NGC) where Magashule is expected to unveil his campaign to become ANC president.

The NGC is a midpoint ANC meeting between elective conferences where it takes stock of how the party is doing. The meeting is expected to be held this year.

Until he was suspended, Niehaus worked in Magashule's office and ran his campaigns using the MK Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA).

The governing party's next elective conference is still planned for 2022, and it is becoming clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a challenge from the secretary-general.

On Sunday, Rapport reported that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, had openly stated his wish to become South Africa's president. The article did not say whether he planned to run on an ANC ticket or through another party.

