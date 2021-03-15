South Africa: SA Records 1,006 New Covid-19 Cases

15 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa now has 1 529 420 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 1 006 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the new infections represent a 4% positivity rate.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that 65 patients lost the battle to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 51 326 since the outbreak.

The Free State recorded the highest number of deaths after 27 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

The province is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 20 fatalities, 12 in Gauteng, five in the Western Cape and one in the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," the Minister said.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95% after 454 290 people recovered.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 450 492, with 23 903 tests completed since the last report," the Minister said, adding that active cases now stand at 23 804.

In addition, the number of health workers vaccinated is 145 544.

Global perspective

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 119 220 681 confirmed global cases, including 2 642 826 deaths.

"As of 10 March 2021, a total of 300 002 228 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO said.

On Friday, WHO added the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the list of safe and emergency use in all countries and for COVAX rollout.

This comes on the back of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation announced last Thursday.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic. But the hope offered by these tools will not materialise unless they are made available to all people in all countries.

"I urge governments and companies to live up to their commitments and to use all solutions at their disposal to ramp up production so that these tools become truly global public goods, available and affordable to all, and a shared solution to the global crisis," said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This vaccine is the first to be listed by WHO as a single dose regimen.

The agency also listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio and Serum Institute of India vaccines for emergency use.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.