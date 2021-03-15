Angola: Govt Committed to Strengthen Expansion of Radio, Television Signal

13 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Manuel Homem has announced the government intention to expand radio and television signals.

The minister, who was on a visit to Cuanza Norte on Friday, said that the government will create broadcasters in various localities of the country.

The strategy is aimed at improving the quality of the radio and television signal, especially in the most remote areas.

He said that several solutions to the problems that affect the sector are underway, which include the modernisation of services and broadening of the coverage of the media.

"The sector is also working on improving fixed and mobile telephone services, as well as the internet to meet the demand," he said.

In Cuanza Norte province, the minister met with Governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, prior to visit the local branches of Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) and Public Television (TPA).

On Saturday, he toured ANGOP, Edições Novembro (news paper) , Angola Telecom, post and telecommunication branches and met with sector employees.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

