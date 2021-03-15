Ghana: Bawa - I'll Win Elections Hands Down

12 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President for the Ghana Triathlon Association (GTA), Bawa Fuseini, says he intends to learn more from the administration thus his reason for opting to vie for the deputy General Secretary position at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in the upcoming election.Bawa Fuseini, who is vying for the deputy Secretary General position said, he was ready to serve the GOC with his experience gathered so far.Explaining why he chose to vie for the deputy Secretary General position in an interview on Happy Sports, he said, "I don't want to rush because I have little knowledge about the administration so I intend to learn more that is why I am going for the Deputy General Secretary position."I have gained lot of experience and I think it was time to serve the GOC. I am someone who can work with everybody regardless of our views or differences.I'm not afraid of contesting Ahmed; I will beat him hands down.Bawa added: We don't need partisan politics to influence who will win the election. The International body frowns on partisan politics.The General Secretary for the Ghana Athletics Association says he was confident on getting about 40 votes in the elections.

Bawa Fusieni is competing with Ghana Weightlifting President Mr. Jerry Ahmed Sheib for the position in the upcoming elections.

