Ghana: One More Body in Apam Beach Drowning Retrieved

12 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yaboi-Tetteh

Apam — One more body of the teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach has been retrieved at Gomoa Mankoadze sea shore, bringing the total number of death to 13.

The decomposed body of the 14-year old boy, whose name was given as John Arthur, was retrieved yesterday morning.

The latest development was confirmed by the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong.

Scores of people who went to the beach to play and later attempted to swim met their untimely death on Sunday at about 4p.m.

Two other victims, namely Simon Dadzie, 15, and Godfred Appretsie, were the only survivors as they were rescued when the incident occurred.

The dead included two females aged 14 and 17.

DSP Oppong told newsmen after the news broke about the tragedy that the police, upon a complaint lodged by some residents about the incident, proceeded to the scene together with the DCE.

She said a search party was organized, leading to the rescue of the two victims.

According to her, the team also retrieved 12 bodies, which included the two females and said the ages of all those who drowned ranged from 14 to 17.

The bodies, she said, had been deposited at the St Luke Catholic Hospital pending autopsy.

The children were said to have flouted the ban on activities at beaches as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and sneaked in at the blind side of authorities manning the beach.

They were alleged to have used a different routes instead of using the main beach road.

