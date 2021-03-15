Liberia: Denmark, Others Suspend Use of Astrazeneca Covid Vaccine Brought to Liberia Over Suspected Side Effects

12 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Liberia will shortly begin administering the astraZeneca covid vaccines after receiving 96,000 doses that arrived in the country last Saturday under the COVAX initiative, a partnership between Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

But as Liberia readies for the application of the vaccine, some European countries are putting a halt to the administration of the vaccine due to suspected side effects that could cause further medical complication.

The Issue in Europe

An unconfirmed number of patients have developed blood clots after receiving the shot, according to health authorities. Iceland and Norway have also stopped administering the shot.

The Danish Health Authority on Thursday halted the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for 14 days.

It follows reports of "serious cases of blood clots among vaccinated people," a statement read.

However, the authority stopped short of saying there was a direct link between the vaccine and the blood clots, "at the time being."

"It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a link. We are acting early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated," Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Twitter.

Polly Roy, a virologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told DW that she believes the clots were, however, "probably not due to the vaccine itself."

"Maybe they have some underlying problem," said Roy.

Shortly after Denmark's announcement, Iceland and Norway both halted the rollout of the vaccine.

Italy also moved to ban a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports "of some serious adverse effects." The country's medicine regulator stressed, however, that there was currently no established link between the alleged side-effects and the administration of the vaccine.

The Danish Medicines Agency said it had launched an investigation into the vaccine.

The probe is being carried out by corresponding agencies in other EU-countries as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA is in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products in the EU.

"Both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to respond to reports of possible serious side-effects, both from Denmark and other European countries," the director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca said its shots are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls.

