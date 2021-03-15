Liberia: Two Minors Escape Homes After Step-Mothers Threatened to Beat Them

Paynesville City — Samuel Siafa, 10, and Jackson Davis, 9, left the respective homes to avoid being 'abused' by their step-mothers. They are currently in the custody of the police who found them wandering around.

The head of the Women and Children Division at the Zone 8 police depot, Inspector James Tokpah, told FrontPageAfrica that the children have been in Police custody for the past two weeks.

According to Inspector Tokpah, the children were found in the Clar Duncan Weah's Market in Rehab Community by a passerby who brought the kids to the Depot.

Inspector Tokpah further said that they have tried to contact their parents, however, the parents have shown interests in reclaiming custody of the children.

Inspector Tokpah further said that there have been no relative of Jackson Davis who came from the PHP Community in central Monrovia that has contacted the police to report his absence from the house.

"We contact Siafa's father but refused to show any interest in the kid so, we want him to just come and take the child to biological mother to live," Inspector Tokpah said.

"But Davis' case is different, because we contacted central office but they have not found any family member of the child."

"We are still trying but the children are being fed three times daily for the past two weeks, Inspector "Tokpah revealed.

In an interview with little Siafa, he said that he lived with both his father (Moses Siafa) and step-mother (Oretha) but his step-mother constantly beats him.

Siafa who said his father is currently working in Margibi County, explained that his step-mother has being abusive toward him in the absence of his father.

"I can tell my pa (father) that my step-mother can be beating me, but he can tell me to forget about it," Little Siafa said.