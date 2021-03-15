Liberia: National Elections Commission Board Confirms Jeremiah Koung's Victory in Nimba Senatorial Election

Monrovia — The Board of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has affirmed and confirmed its hearing officer ruling against Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh due to her inability to provide substantial evidence to prove fraud.

On Thursday, the Board of NEC concluded to dismiss Madam Gongloe-Weh's case with the confirmation that the hearing officer, Cllr. Boakai Harris who conducted the investigative hearing in the matter did not err as assumed by Edith's legal team.

NEC Board reminded Madam Gongloe-Weh that to prove fraud she should not have based her complaint and evidence on presumptions to authentic that fraud occurred during the just-ended senatorial elections in Nimba County.

It can be recalled that, Cllr. Harris ruled against Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh stating that, she did not produce any substantial evidence to overturn the announcement by NEC declaring her rival Jeremiah Koung as Senator-elect of Nimba County.