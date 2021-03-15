Nigeria: NAFDAC Destroys Counterfeit Drugs, Products Worth Over U.S.$1 Million Kano

Kano — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC says it has destroyed counterfeit drugs and products worth over N613 million in Kano State.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye stated this during the North-West Zonal destruction of fake, counterfeit, substandard, expired and unwholesome regulated products seized by the agency in the state.

Prof. Adeyeye represented by her Director, Investigation and Enforcement, Kingsley Ejiofor said the destruction of the counterfeit products will no doubt eliminate the risk of reintroduction into the Nigerian market.

According to her, "drug counterfeiting is an act of economic sabotage and also represent a serious threat to public health.

"NAFDAC, today is being repositioned to fight the menace of drug counterfeiting.

"The products being destroyed for this event are made up of substandard, fake and falsely labelled medicines, unwholesome processed food products, cosmetics and other counterfeited unsafe NAFDAC regulated products seized by the agency from manufacturers, importers and distributors. Also expired drugs voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, Non-Governmental Organization among others. The estimated street value of the products is N613.3 million," she said.

The Director-General further cautioned the general public to be wary of possible infiltration of fake covid-19 vaccines and other counterfeit drugs.

"While the country and indeed the world are battling with Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to at this juncture draw the attention of the public on possible infiltration of fake covid-19 vaccines. The public must be on the look-out for these spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products. NAFDAC on its part will ensure continuous surveillance on these products and we shall continue to enforce the regulations governing these products in Nigeria.

"The agency is also adapting proactive approach by engaging political, traditional and faith leaders in sensitizing their wards on the dangers of patronizing quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street as well as dangers of drug and substance abuse," the Director-General, Prof. Adeyeye however stated.

Meanwhile, items destroyed included, drugs such as antibiotics, antihypertensive and antimalarial as well as foods such as spaghetti and vegetable oil.

Other items include cosmetics such as creams and pomade as well as chemicals such as fake insecticides.

