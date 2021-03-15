Malawi: Minister Daud Commends Cori, Manufacturers of Kukoma Cooking Oil for Safe Waste Disposal

13 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, has commended Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) Limited for disposing their wastes in line with safety and environmental protocols.

According to Daudi, processing of waste water at Cori, manufacturers of the popular Kukoma cooking oil, is impressive

Daudi was speaking during her recent tour of Blantyre city where she said she wanted to appreciate the level of sanitation in the city.

Besides companies like Cori, she also visited Mudi River and Nasolo River, among other places.

"This tour is very important to our ministry. I had a meeting with our business partners to hear from them the challenges they are facing when it comes to sanitation. I have heard a lot of challenges that they are facing.

"I was so impressed at Kukoma (Capital Oil Refining Industries) with the way they process their waste water. The way they refine their waste water is quite impressive," remarked Daudi.

During the tour, the Deputy Minister discovered that it was only 16 percent of the toilets that were connected to the sewer system and urged the Blantyre City Council to find solutions so that the remaining 84 percent was also connected.

"We have a lot of work to do. We need to connect the whole city to the sewer system. I was talking to city council to make sure that our sewer system is excellent," added Daudi.

The tour also discovered that the stinking water in Mudi River was a result of all wastes from Ndirande Township which are damped into Nasolo River. Some Ndirande residents empty their toilets into Nasolo River. It was therefore observed that if there was to be clean water in Mudi River, Nasolo River had to be dealt with first.

Chief Executive Officer for Blantyre City Council, Alfred Chanza, said the city was struggling to manage waste because most of its treatment plants had old equipment and some were not functioning. He added that the council would be partnering with other institutions to ensure that waste management is given the more attention it requires.

"As a council, we are working tirelessly to ensure that Blantyre is a better place to live in by among other things partnering with other institutions to fight pollution," said Chanza.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.