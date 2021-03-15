Malawi: Inkosi Gomani Mourns Zulu King Goodwill Zwelitini

13 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Paramount chief Gomani V says he mourns the death of the Zulu king Goodwill Zwelitini who died yesterday in South Africa of diabetics complications.

Gomani V has since sent a condolence messages to the Zulu nation of South Africa on the passing of Zwelitini.

In a statement released yesterday and signed by Gomani V, the Maseko nguni/Ngoni king says he will always cherish the courtesies extended to him by late King Zwelitini whenever he visited South Africa.

"The Maseko Ngonis/Ngunis are in mourning on the passing on of the Ngonyama of Zulu great nation whose oneness with Maseko Nguni/Ngoni goes all the way to the genesis of the illustrious history of nguni/ngoni people," reads the statement in part.

King Zwelitini passed on yesterday in a South African hospital where he was being treated for diabetes.

He is said to have contracted Covid-19 while in hospital.

The King died aged 72.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.