Malawi: Govt Rules Out Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Under Age

Government has ruled out giving covid-19 vaccine to those under the age of 18.

No reasons have been given but in a statement, the government says no school children under the age of 18 will receive the Astrazeneca Covid19 vaccine.

The statement has been signed by Charles Mwansambo and Raphael Agabu, principal secretaries for Ministry of Health and Education respectively.

According to the statement, no child under 18 years will be vaccinated.

It further indicates that schools will not be used as the sites for the COVID-19 vaccination and that as such no school will be a vaccination centre.

It also added that people will not be forced to be vaccinated as taking the vaccine is free and by choice.

Currently, only health facilities which belong to Minisitry of Health and CHAM will host vaccination activities.