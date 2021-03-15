Malawi: Court Convicts Bingu National Stadium Accountant Over Bushiri Money

A court in Lilongwe has convicted an accountant for Bingu National Stadium for dwindling prophet Shepherd Bushiri K5 million he had paid for a booking of overnight prayers on December 31, 2020.

The Lilongwe senior resident magistrate court has since revoked bail for Wongani Ng'oma pending his sentencing.

The money was supposed to be deposited into account number 1.

Ng'oma was yesterday convicted of theft by public servant by Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana.

His bail has been revoked and he has since been remanded at Maula Prison, pending for sentencing on March 23, 2021.

The issue of the theft of the money came to light when government refused to grant permission Bushiri to hold prayers at the stadium and the accountant failed y account for the booking money which the government wanted to refund the prophet.