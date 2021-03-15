Malawi: Walter Concedes Defeat - FA Malawi President Says He Face Powerful Force in FIFA Race

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has accepted defeat following his failure to retain the FIFA council member position.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Nyamilandu, admits that he faced a powerful force in the race.

"I gave it my best shot but I was up against a powerful force. It was clear that the odds were stuck against me as events unfolded.

"Withdrawing was never an option for me because I am a fighter and not a quitter. I take pride knowing that I was the best candidate with the best profile but the circumstances were beyond my control," he said.

Meanwhile, Nyamilandu has said he hopes for other better opportunities ahead.

"I believe that when one door closes, another one opens hence sky remains the limit for me," he said

While representing the mother Malawi and Africa, Walter Nyamilandu served as FIFA council member for 2.5 years but lost to Nigeria's Amaju Pinnick this year.