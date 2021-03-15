Kenya: UK Allays Fears Kenya Trade Pact is Against Spirit of Regional Bloc

15 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Luke Anami

The UK government has sought to allay fears that the recently signed British government's new bilateral trade agreement with Kenya will undermine the East Africa Community Customs Union protocol.

While addressing the media shortly after holding the first mini Kenya-UK trade exhibition at a Nairobi hotel on Friday, the UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said the deal will be extended to the rest of the EAC.

"The Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the UK that we negotiated together is fully intended to be an EAC solution. The agreement allows the other EAC partner states to join it," said Ms Marriot.

The decision by Kenya to negotiate unilaterally, despite being a member of the EAC has not gone down well with the rest of the community members.

According to the EAC Customs Union, goods and services from the region do not attract duty while a Common External Tariff is applied to imports from countries outside of the EAC.

Furthermore, the rest of the EAC partner states were left out of the Kenya-UK trade deal due to constraints of time.

Kenya and the UK were eager to agree a deal before Britain formally exited the European Union on December 31.

"The time pressure that we had was that the other countries in the EAC are classified by the UN as low income countries, and therefore have no tariffs on exports put on them. Kenya as a lower middle income country does. So if we haven't done this agreement, it would impact negatively against Kenya," Ms Marriot explained.

Last month, a report by the UK's parliament's International Agreements Committee had raised concerns over the deal claiming it will have disruptive political and economic impacts on the EAC customs union.

The trade deal signed between Kenya and the UK in December 2020 was finally passed by Kenya's parliament last week. It will enable Kenyan exporters to continue accessing the UK market under a duty free, quota-free arrangement.

The deal specifically touches on fresh vegetables, coffee, tea and cut flowers although it could be expanded in the future to include textile, livestock and fish, according to Nairobi.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.