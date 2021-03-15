Nigerian Fathers Nabbed for Raping Their Daughters

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian police have arrested five men for allegedly raping their daughters.

The incidents are not related but all occurred in the northwestern Katsina State.

Victims are aged between three and 15 years. The eldest victim has fallen pregnant.

Suspects are aged between 19 and 70 years.

In the incident involving the oldest suspect, he has been arrested in the Danja region for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in an uncompleted building.

The youngest suspect has allegedly been raped by his 19-year-old father in Kankara.

Gambo Isah, the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, said investigations in all the cases were ongoing. Other suspects were arrested for crimes including human trafficking, kidnapping, theft and fake currency possession.

Among suspects is a 40-year-old suspected to be a member of a human trafficking syndicate.

Some 11 victims have been rescued.

In the course of investigation, the suspect is said to have confessed to be a member of human trafficking syndicate and he kept the victims in his house for trafficking to Libya and onward transportation to Europe.