Cameroon-Nigerian Cooperation - Visiting Defence College Delegation Received

12 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 29th batch of the Nigerian National Defence College on a study tour in Cameroon was received at the Ministry of External Relations on March 9, 2021.

Within the framework of reinforcing cooperation ties between Cameron and Nigeria, especially in the security domain, a visiting delegation of the Nigerian National Defence College, led by Commandore Ayodeji Olumide Olugbode was received at the Ministry of External Relations on March 9, 2021. They were received on behalf of External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella by the Inspector General at the ministry in charge of Patrimony, John Billy Eko.

The 29th batch of the institution is on a study tour in Cameroon under the theme "an evaluation of digital economy in the development of Cameroon." It is a 33 member team comprising officers of the Nigerian army, navy, police, air force, custom officers, members of the Economic and Finance Crime Commission, and support staff of the visiting college. There are three international participants in the delegation from Mali, Niger and Côte d'Ivoire.

Welcoming the delegation, the Inspector General said the historic tradition of receiving a team of top ranking officials from prestigious military institutions in Nigeria on a study tour in Cameroon instils a special touch in the age-old friendly cooperation ties existing between the two nations. "In fact, the sustained interest of the visits authorised by the highest State authority of Nigeria is proof of the exceptional and excellent relations between our countries," he stated.

On the theme of the visit, John Billy Eko said, it is of utmost importance for both countries given the digitalisation of most economies in the 21st century. "Digitalisation has become a corner stone for diplomatic governance, the modernisation of the public service and an indispensable tool for meeting up with the numerous challenges facing the world today. It is in this line that the delegation solicited to meet and discuss with civil authorities on this subject that is of major interest to the study tour," he stated, adding the recommendations at the end of the study tour will help to rekindle a mutually beneficial partnership between the two brotherly countries.

