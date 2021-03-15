Cameroon: Limbe - Trial of Alleged Children Traffickers Begins

The next hearing is fixed for 17 March as the 26 children smuggled in from Ndian Division to Limbe were still at the Gendarmerie Brigade of Limbe pending collection by their parents.

The Limbe Magistrate Court on Friday March 5, 2021 began preliminary trial to determine whether some two women namely Ms Mokube Sharlotte Botech and Mbotake Vivian Ndialle, and five accomplices who are presently being accused of having marketed some 26 children from Ndian to Limbe are liable to answer these charges in an open Court.

The Limbe Brigade Commander, Vroumsia, told the press that all investigations at their level had been done and were only waiting on the "Administration to decide when the children have to be released. Meanwhile, the Fako Divisional Delegate for the Ministry of Social Affairs, Irene Manga, told this reporter on phone that the parents of the displaced children have already been contacted and mobilised from their villages to Ekondo Titi (some 43 kilometres within Ndian Division). "They will stay in Ekondo Titi and wait for their children to be transported by the Administration from Limbe to meet their parents in Ekondo Titi." Irene Manga explained. Since February 24th and 25th when the Limbe Gendarmerie arrested the suspects plus a total of 26 children, the public has been so concerned about the matter.

Observably, the Limbe Gendarmerie, the Limbe Legal Department and the Fako Divisional Delegation of Social Affairs have actually been working together over this incident since it came to the fore. After having concluded their investigations, the Limbe Gendarmerie handed the matter to the Limbe Legal Department. On behalf of the State of Cameroon, the Legal Department invited the two women, Mokube Shallote and Mbotake Vivian and their five supposed accomplices: Blessing Adewallo (Nigerian), Ewuha Emilienne, Vivian Njanu, Wojoko Hanna Longonje and Stella Amudjua, for questioning.

After a preliminary examination of the matter at the level of the Limbe Legal Department, Magistrate Mba Aurelienne charged the two women and their five accomplices on three counts. Count One is holding the women liable for "trafficking" by having moved "26 children from their parental home at Pondo Balue in Ndian Division with a view to directly reap a financial benefit there from." Count two and three of the charges are levelled against the five accomplices as named above. The Legal Department on these counts is charging them for having "practiced child trafficking by financing the trip of 26 children from their parental homes in Ndian Division to Limbe with a view to engage them in "forced labour" and slavery.

The above charges, as determined by the Limbe Legal Department, is what is before Magistrate Florence Nzene of the Limbe Magistrate Court, who, on Friday March 5, began hearing the matter. This reporter gathered that the case was adjourned to March 17 for continuation of the preliminary hearing in view of determining whether the seven persons charged are liable to stand for a full trial in an open court.