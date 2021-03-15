Africa: Confederation of African Football - Elections Today

South Africa's Dr. Patrice Motsepe is the lone candidate for the post of president at the helm of the African football governing body.

Presidential elections at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will take place today, Friday March 12, 2021 in Morocco. From all indications, 59-year-old Dr. Patrice Motsepe, South Africa's business magnet will become the new President of CAF. It is no longer a surprise as the other three contenders Côte d'Ivoire's Jacques Anouma, Augustine Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) had since withdrawn from the race. Also the failure of incumbent, Ahmad Ahmad's appeal has added the South African more chances of winning the elections.

The President of South African club side, Mamelodi Sundowns, will run unopposed today during the election of the next CAF President. Senegal's Augustine Senghor and Mauritania's Ahmed Yahya will be the first and second vice presidents while Côte d'Ivoire's Jacques Anouma will be made special adviser. According to reports, the three candidates had accepted a compromise for the good of the game on the continent. The withdrawal of the other candidates have been positively received by a fraction of Africans while others believe FIFA has a hand due to recent numerous interventions into CAF affairs by the President of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, who reportedly advised the three candidates to withdraw. With three out of the way and the incumbent Ahmad Ahmad's five year ban now reduced only to two years, the South African mining magnet is only standing by to be officially declared CAF's President today in Morocco. Motsepe is going to become the first President from an English speaking country.