Cameroon: 'We Want Students Healthy Enough for Their End-of-Year Exams'

Professor Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education.

How is the Covid-19 testing going on in different secondary schools in the country?

The process is already taking place in different schools. The process in some schools began at the start of the week. However, we began by establishing a statistical data of the different schools to know how big or small each school is. We also had to identify the different locations of the teaching staff and the number of sick bays in different schools. We needed to evaluate, to know if we were going to carry out the process with nurses in the different school dispensaries or those in different health districts in the localities. We are testing both the staff and students because we want clean schools and healthy students who will sit for the end-of- year examinations. At the Ministry of Secondary Education, a make-shift tent has been put in place where staff of the ministry could be screened of Covid-19 testing.

Are testing kits available for this process?

Talking about testing kits, it is important I reiterate that the process is taking place hand-in-gloves with the Ministry of Public Health. A meeting to ensure the availability of testing kits has already taken place between both ministries. The Ministry of Public Health is providing the health kits and the human resources to carry out the exercise. In the field, health personnel are already carrying out the process as required. We have carried out the necessary statistics and handed to the health team who are working accordingly. The health personnel are not just carrying out the process of testing students, but are also disinfecting school premises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the controversy and myth surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, is having a meeting with the private secretariat of education, the most important aspect to address?

The meeting aimed at meeting perfect educationists and our problem was to meet and talk. The educational sector is large and differently presented. But we are not particularly different in addressing problems affecting educational institutions. We are trying to look in the same direction as far as problems affecting schools today are concerned. There is a moral problem we must address together. This has to do with the problem of pornography, drug consumption and violence experienced within school premises. Another problem is the health issue. When people look at Covid-19 as a fake issue with parents getting information from the social media, this becomes a major problem in schools since we cannot control what parents and students believe from the social media. We are out to identify sick cases in schools. It is all about the test and treats method that the ministry is carrying out the screening. Once sick students are identified, they will be withdrawn from the school premises, handed to the Ministry of Public Health for treatment.

Will this process not create panic within school premises once some students or teachers will have to be withdrawn for treatment?