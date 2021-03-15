Cameroon: Tackling Covid-19 - Senate for Effective Respect of Prescriptions

The eldest Member of the House Nfon Victor Mukete made the call on March 11, 2021 as he chaired the opening plenary sitting of the March 2021 ordinary session.

The eldest Member of Cameroon's Senate, Nfon Victor Mukete says, that since the beginning of 2021, it has not been possible to deal with the current Covid-19 pandemic which continues to threaten the whole world. "Consequently, I invite you to effectively combat this pandemic through the respect of diverse medical, administrative and social prescriptions," he said.

At the helm of the provisional bureau whose mission is to coordinate the deliberations of the Senate until the election of the permanent bureau of the House, he called on Senators to work throughout the session with their usual sense of commitment and responsibility. He also called on them to be exemplary citizens in the way they are, act and assume their responsibilities in areas that help the House to achieve its goals. The Senators, he further said, have to despite their political inclinations and differences, place the highest interest of the nation and the State beyond every other consideration in order to better follow President Paul Biya in his action and all his accomplishments since he came to power.

Talking in the presence of cabinet ministers led by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine, among other senior State officials and members of the diplomatic corps, Senator Nfon Victor Mukete decried the fact that despite President Paul Biya's significant efforts in diverse fields, "a wind of bad omen continues to blow in some Regions of our country." He said the baseless wind of hatred, rejection by one another and stigmatisation have no place within the heritage handed down by the ancestors with regard to the spirit and demands of life in society within a State as Cameroon, which is moving positively towards emergence by 2035. He therefore appealed, "We must reject this negative wind, conceptions and ways of living in our country... " He called for the practice of social values and rules that can make Cameroon strong and prosperous.

The call by the eldest Member of the Senate for the respect of all prescriptions with regard to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was effectively put into practice during the opening plenary sitting of the House. Both Senators and staff of the House were being screened by a medical team positioned just at the entrance to the House Chamber. The respect of other barrier measures such as physical distancing, sanitising of hands and temperature tests were also done at the entrance to the Senate.