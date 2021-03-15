Cameroon: Covid-19 Testing in Secondary Schools - Process Taking Place Hitch-Free

Secondary Education Minister met with stakeholders in Yaounde yesterday. The aim of the meeting was to ensure that the school year runs without any interruption.

How are we going to handle the health crisis at stake? How is the obligatory Covid-19 testing taking place in schools? Are schools and the different administrations equipped to carry out the testing process hitch-free? What are some of the issues affecting the secondary educational sector in the country today? These are some questions that the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga sought to answer in a meeting with members of the National Secretariats of Private Education. The meeting which took place yesterday March 11, 2021 in Yaounde established a platform for the Ministry of Secondary Education and the National Secretariats of Private Education to work as a team towards a successful school year void of Covid-19 and moral decadence.

Minister Nalova Lyonga said Covid-19 is an issue that is of upmost importance to all Cameroonians be it those in the private sector as well as those in the public sector of the education system. "We have talked about one thing; that is schools in Cameroon and to seek solutions to the health crisis that is affecting them", Professor Nalova Lyonga underscored. The Minister of Secondary Education said they are out to teach students right to the end of the school year without any disturbance. This is to ensure that there is no interference as far as the health of students is concerned and the running of the school year.

It was also a gathering where the different partners looked at the moral behaviour of students and their attitudes towards the disease. Partners agreed that they are faced with something they do not understand. Fortunately, Minister Nalova Lyonga said there is the political leadership of the country that is making the fight against the disease lighter. The Head of State has given the orientation on what measures to be taken to curb the Coronavirus. The problems which we could face, Minister Nalova noted, could be in applying these measures. Talking about moral decadence within the school premises, Minister Nalova Lyonga said measures to sanction students who have gone through a disciplinary committee are irreversible.

The Representative of the Catholic Secretariat, Rev. Zephyrinus Yem Mbuh said there was need to have such a meeting to ensure that all the test kits provided for in the process of obligatory Covid-19 testing are effectively used in all schools. Hospitals will not be brought into the scenes. But for schools that have dispensaries, the Ministry of Secondary Education is ready to facilitate the training of its personnel so that they can carry out the test, and handle positive cases in an appropriate manner.