Gambia: PIA Inaugurates New Board of Directors

12 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

The President's International Award (PIA) recently inaugurated its new board of directors that will steer the affairs of the institution for the next three years.

Nfamara Darboe, new chairperson of PIA board, thanked the government through the Minister of Youth and Sports for their trust and confidence reposed in him to serve as chairperson.

"All we need from you is your continued willingness to learn and leave the rest with us."

Bakary Y. Badjie, minister of Youths and Sports said the new board would execute its functions as expected with professionalism guided by the PIA Act of 2015.

"I'm therefore not in doubt that the composition of the new board will bring great deliberations and strategic decisions and actions that will see the President's International Award Scheme register pride in its mandate," he said.

Minister Badjie tasked the new board to place much emphasis on making the award program more vibrant, all-inclusive, and reach more schools across the country.

For the records, President International Award is tasked to ensure the Ministry of Youth and Sport meets its goals and targets of expanding the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Programme countrywide.

