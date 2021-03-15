Gambia: Govt Reduces Covid-19 Test Fee

The Gambia government has decided to reduce the newly imposed COVID-19 test fee for international travellers from three thousand D3000 to D2,500. This is equivalent to US$50, according to a news release from the Office of the Government Spokesperson.

"This decision is consistent with ECOWAS recommendations in harmonizing issues governing the COVID-19 pandemic within the West African sub-region."

"Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, The Gambia Government was among only a few countries globally that never charged fees for all COVID-related expenses including until very recently, exorbitant hotel expenses for mandatory quarantine."

"However, because of the rising costs of medical equipment, supplies and attendant logistical and financial burdens, The Gambia Government found it logical to share some of these costs with intending international travellers."