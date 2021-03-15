Gambia: Alieu K. Darboe Foundation Donates to Brikama District Hospital

12 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Alieu K. Darboe Foundation, a charity last Sunday presented sanitary items to the maternity wing of the Brikama District Hospital at a ceremony held at the premises of the facility.

The donated items include a bag of Omo, a carton of bleach, three each soft and hard brooms, two rakes, six buckets and three packets of laundry soap.

The CEO of the foundation, who also doubles as the Councilor of Kembujeh Ward, who jointly presented the items together with the Managing Director of The Gambia Ports Authority, Ousman M. Jobarteh said the donation is in honour of his birthday, which he observed every March 7.

He disclosed that serving humanity is his only wish and his entire foundation.

Darboe noted that since health is everyone's business, his foundation would continue to support the health facility come every March 7 with the help of partners and other well wishers.

"Yes, today I'm plus one, but I would never spend thousands of dalasi just to observe my birthday, while our health facility is lack of basic items. Serving humanity is our main target and nothing can stop me from doing that as charity is concerned." he declared.

Ousman Jobarteh, managing director of The Gambia Ports Authority said that was what was expected from any responsible leader, saying Darboe is one of such leaders, who cares for the welfare of his people.

"Since GPA is a public owned institution, our doors are open to all and we would never hesitate to render any form of support to any reputable charity like that of the foundation under the leadership of Councilor Alieu K Darboe."

Lamin Tamba, Officer-in- Charge of the out-patients unit, described the donation as 'timely and worthy', indicating that the items donated, are the items highly in need at the maternity ward.

Dawda Kambi, a member of the foundation and Dagga Ceesay, a senior nurse, who deputised for the Officer-In-Charge at the facility, both lauded Darboe for his philanthropic move, calling on the public to take ownership of the facility.

The visiting officials were later led on a conducted tour of the facility.

