Gambia: 2 PIU Officers Testify On Massacre of 8 Ghanaians

12 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Two witnesses of The Gambia Police Intervention Unit (PIU), Oley Sam and Kalilu Jallow yesterday testified before the TRRC, giving account of their role at the Ghana Town PIU base on the massacre of eight Ghanaians on 23 July 2005.

Recollecting the events, Oley said in July 2005, she was posted at the PIU in Brufut Ghana Town. According to her, the morning of 23 July 2005, she was at work and around 1 p.m., they saw an old man who came to the station and informed them about dead bodies.

"We went to the scene and it was around Tanji Forest. Upon arrival, we saw a dead body and after walking for a while, we saw other bodies, with their skulls broken into two. I was very scared and ran to the highway waiting for my colleagues."

In our first visit, the witness continued that they saw three bodies and another five during their second visit. She said they were there for a long time before the senior officers came.

"After three days, on Monday, another man came and reported that he saw other bodies but I didn't go to visit because I was afraid. The bodies were buried and it was kept a secret as commanded by our relief commander."

For his part Kalilu Jallow, explained that he joined the police in 2000 and upon completing his training, he was posted at the Ghana Town PIU. He said he was also at work during the morning of 23 July 2005.

Jallow narrated similar scenario, saying he saw an old man with a bicycle who informed them about dead bodies in the forest.

He stated they went to the scene and later reported the situation to their boss, while adding that they saw broken skull, noticed some bleedings from corpses.

Jallow further testified that his boss told them to return and secure the place until the authorities arrived, saying after their return, they saw another five bodies.

"There was a time I was relaxing and heard late voices which I realised wasn't normal. I came out and saw the sentry man taking a man to the charge office. I later realised in the morning that the man was taken away and he appeared to me like Ghanaian. The following Monday, we heard a report that there were other dead bodies at the Tanji Bird Reserve and my boss Lamin Camara gave us orders to bury the corpses but I declined. I didn't know what resulted to their deaths and I realised it was not normal and our relief commander asked us to keep it as secret."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.