Gambia: Jam City Drops Other Vital Points in 2nd Tier

Jam City on Wednesday dropped other significant points in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jambanjelly based-team drew goalless with Latrikunda United in their week-nine encounter played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Jam City last week surrendered three points to Gunjur United in the country's second tier after slipping to the Coastal Town 5-2 in their week-eight tie played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

They required a win against the Latrikunda German based-outfit to bounce back in the second division league but the match ended goalless.

Meanwhile, Jam City Football Club is still leading the country's second tier with 20 points after nine league games while Latrikunda United are with 9 points in nine league outings.