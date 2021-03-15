Gambia: Jam City Drops Other Vital Points in 2nd Tier

12 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City on Wednesday dropped other significant points in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jambanjelly based-team drew goalless with Latrikunda United in their week-nine encounter played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Jam City last week surrendered three points to Gunjur United in the country's second tier after slipping to the Coastal Town 5-2 in their week-eight tie played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

They required a win against the Latrikunda German based-outfit to bounce back in the second division league but the match ended goalless.

Meanwhile, Jam City Football Club is still leading the country's second tier with 20 points after nine league games while Latrikunda United are with 9 points in nine league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.