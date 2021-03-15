Gambia/Angola: Gambia to Camp On March 22 Ahead of Crunch AFCON Clash With Angola

The Gambia senior national team is set to camp on 22 March 2021 ahead of their crunch 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Angola.

The Scorpions will host the Palancas Negras in their Group D fixture of the continent's biggest football jamboree qualifiers on 25 Match 2021 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges require a victory against Angola and hope Democratic Republic of Congo slip to Gabon to secure qualification to the continent's bi-annual biggest football gala to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

The Scorpions are currently leading Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 7 points after winning two matches, drawing one and losing one.

Angola are rock-bottom in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 1 points after their goalless draw with Democratic Republic of Congo before losing to The Gambia 3-1 and Gabon 2-1 in their previous qualifier matches.