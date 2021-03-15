Gambia: Kamform Scores, Jobe Produces Double Assist in Sheikh Jamal Win

12 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international midfielder, Solomon Kamform scored his sixth league goal for Bangladeshi side Sheikh Jamal while striker Pa Omar Jobe produced two fine assists during their 2-0 home win over Mohammedan Dhaka in their final first round game of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday.

22-year-old Kamform scored his side's second goal of the game to mark his sixth goal of the season for the Dhanmondi-based club in the 83rd minutes after connecting with a fantastic assist from compatriot Pa Omar Jobe.

The 22-year-old striker, Pa Omar Jobe earlier provided an assist for Uzbekistani midfielder Vali Jonov Otabek's opener in the 25th minute of the game.

Abuko-born player Kamform has now scored 6 goals and produced 3 assists in ten matches for Sheikh Jamal, while Pa Omar Jobe scored 12 goals and produced 2 assists in twelve matches for the Yellow Fear boys this season.

With the win, Jamal earned 26 points from 12 matches, one point ahead of third-placed Abahani Limited but eight points behind table toppers Bashundhara Kings.

