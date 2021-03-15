Ghana: Aircraft Manufacturing Company to Establish Branch in Accra

Ghana will soon become the first African nation to manufacture Hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Sport Utility Vehicle Aircraft (SUVA) for private and commercial use, Mr Solomon Addai, Chairman for International Trade Council has said.

Mr Addai, who is spearheading the programme said, managers of the company were expected to meet government by June - July to discuss how effective the programme could be implemented.

Mr Addai made this known in an interview with the Ghanaian Times during the commissioning of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency office at Anyaa Sowutom last Saturday.

The company, he said, was a United States-based Aircraft Manufacturing Company, AXIX GP L.L.C., which intends to establish a new International branch in Ghana (AXIX GP Ghana Limited).

He said the company would be situated in the Greater Accra Region and would manufacture prospective technologies including Hybrid VTOL Sport Utility Vehicle Aircrafts (SUVA), for air, land and sea military operations and training as well as commercial civilian "Air Taxis" for the new urban air mobility market for Ghana and Africa at large.

These hybrid aircrafts, he said, would be executed in the delivery of critical services to the public and the government including daily transportation, emergency services, fire rescue, humanitarian and relief efforts, business transportation, cash transportation for banks within cities and towns as well as cargo shipping with a 40-ton capacity.

To permit Africans in the diaspora to invest in the company, Mr Addai said AXIX GP would be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock as well as the London Stock Exchange irrespective of their location in the world.

He said the company if established in Ghana would create about 1,000 jobs for the youths to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He called for collaborative effort from stakeholders and urged individuals to support government on this course.