Ghana: Rotary Clubs Donate Polytank, Waste Bins to Labone Senior High Sch.

The Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of Accra Labone have donated a 500-litre Poly tank and waste bins to the Labone Senior High School in Accra.

The items valued at GH3,000 forms part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone.

The day's event began with a cycling event dubbed "Tour de Labone" an annual activity of the Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone.

The cyclists rode from Aviation Social Centre through to the Labone Senior High School where it was climaxed with the presentation.

Making the presentation, the Vice-President of Rotary Club of Accra-Labone, Mr Carlis Arko, said the project was geared towards water and sanitation which falls under one of Rotary International's seven areas of focus, namely, Peace and conflict prevention/resolution, Disease prevention and treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development and the Environment.

"This gesture would help improve sanitation in the school especially in the era of the pandemic," he said.

According to him, the club has made several donations and undertaken various projects in the last 20 years of its existence and continues to embark on good causes for the betterment of society as a core principle of its foundation.

He said "Tour de Labone" has been a flagship project of the Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone within the last 10 years with the aim of raising awareness of Rotaract activities to raise funds towards good causes in society.

Some of the outlined upcoming projects towards the 20th Anniversary include the construction of ground water based pipe water system at Dokrochiwa in Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The rest include a memorial lecture in memory of PAG Ralph Tettey-Mills, refurbishment of Nsawam Children's home, a video documentary of all projects in the last 20 years and an anniversary dinner dance.

Mr Eric Elikem Kofi Gordon, Patron of the Rotaract Club of Labone Senior High School, who received the items on behalf of the school, was grateful for the gesture. .

On his part, Mr Ebenezer Yaw Asante Obuobi, President of Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone urged young individuals to join Rotaract clubs within their community to enable them to have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills to help in their personal development and also help to address challenges within their community.

He said the club was opened to all persons of all walks of life as well as all professions not necessarily the elite in society who engage in white collar jobs.

The climax of the anniversary is slated for July this year.