Liberia: CU Graduates Over 300 Students

Suakoko, Bong County- Cuttington University Main Campus in Suakoko, Bong County on March 12, 2021 carried out its graduation ceremony of over three hundred students in various discipline.

According to the Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Charles Wesley Ford, Jr., the University graduated over three hundred eighty-five students from her Undergraduate School, Associate Studies, and CU-LAPS Advanced Professional Certificate Program in Psychosocial Counseling.

The VPAA said there are 39 students that graduated from the Junior College in Kakata, while 277 from the Undergraduate Program in Suakoko, and 28 from the Advanced Professional Certificate Program.

Dr. Ford disclosed that those students who have been conferred or awarded degrees and advanced certificates by Cuttington University in distinct academic disciplines are students who have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the ranks and files of the University's academic curricular activities in line with best national and international academic standards and practices.

He further noted that as part of Cuttington University's mission to producing more qualified, competent and knowledgeable Liberian professionals in different areas of studies, the institution remains committed to providing quality educational services and fostering a 21st global century education in country.

This year's commencement is associated with major events that have beautified the entire commencement convocation. The activities began with the Herbert and Marion Donovan College of Health Sciences 'Tea Party' on March 4, 2021, followed by the University's President's traditional "Tea Party" on March 5, 2021, while separate Baccalaureate Services were held on the University's main campus and its Junior College on February 26th and 28th respectively.

This year's Commencement Convocation is under the watchful eyes of Dr. Herman B. Browne, President of Cuttington University.

Meanwhile, H.E. Joseph N. Boakai, former Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and current political Leader of the Unity Party, was expected to serve as keynote speaker of the University's Undergraduate Program, while, Hon. James Emmanuel Nuquay, Senator of Margibi County and former Speaker of the 54th National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, was expected to serve as the Guest Speaker of the 12th Commencement of the University's Associate Studies as well as the 1st Graduation exercises of its Advanced Professional Certificate Program.

Additionally, Cuttington University was expected to award or conferred a Doctorate degree on former Vice President and current Unity Party political leader, Joseph N. Boakai in the County.

This historic occasion was expected to be honored by the Acting Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of Cuttington University, high profile Government officials of the Republic of Liberia, officials and members of the Bong Legislative Caucus, Superintendent of Bong County, parents and guardians, sponsors, families and friends of the graduates.

The 59th Commencement Convocation celebrates the "Kú W tãi Ka" Class of 2020 Undergraduate (a Kpelleh language; meaning, "It's Our Time"), while the 12th Commencement Convocation commemorates the Class of 2020 Junior College Program; with its official name "We Have Overcome The Storm" and the 1st Graduation Exercises of the "Dignifying Lives" Class of 2020 of Cuttington University-Liberia Association of Psychosocial Services (CU-LAPS).