Central African Republic: UN Sex Abuse Peacekeepers Identified

A UN investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the Central African Republic, CAR, has identified 41 peacekeepers as suspects of potential misconduct, the BBC reported yesterday, December 6, 2016. Some 25 of them are from Burundi, while 16 are from Gabon. They served with the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR, Minusca. The unnamed suspects are accused of sexually assaulting their victims between 2014 and 2015 in Dekoa in south-eastern CAR. They were identified by victims through photographs presented to them.
