Central African Republic: UN Sex Abuse Peacekeepers Identified

13 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A UN investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the Central African Republic, CAR, has identified 41 peacekeepers as suspects of potential misconduct, the BBC reported yesterday, December 6, 2016. Some 25 of them are from Burundi, while 16 are from Gabon. They served with the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR, Minusca. The unnamed suspects are accused of sexually assaulting their victims between 2014 and 2015 in Dekoa in south-eastern CAR. They were identified by victims through photographs presented to them.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Central African Republic

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.