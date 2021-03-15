Sierra Leone: Office of Presidential Infrastructure Initiative Presents Report On Traffic Lights, Pedestrian Bridges and Streetlights in Freetown to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

11 March 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Thursday 11 March 2021 - Chairman Office of Presidential Infrastructure Initiative, OPII, Dr John Edward Tambi, has presented their report on feasibility studies for the construction of pedestrian bridges, installations of traffic signals and streetlights in Freetown to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

While thanking the Ministry of Finance for providing the required funding to embark on the exercise, he also disclosed that the latest in a series of studies was done between 28 June to 3 July 2020 with fieldwork carried out in the mornings, afternoons and evenings in order to get their facts right.

"Your Excellency I am very pleased to report to you today, that in the history of this country, this is the first time that we will have a repository of traffic data by classification and also including data on pedestrians," Dr Tambi noted, adding that their study, after the installations, would help address the existing chronic traffic challenges as well as improve on safety generally.

In his brief response, President Bio said he was happy that the report was ready, knowing the situation of the city and the problem of overcrowding. He said his government was trying to effectively manage the infrastructure of the city, adding that from the explanations of Dr Tambi the report was really detailed.

President Bio said he was very proud of the work the OPII team had done and thanked them for their efforts.

Chairman OPII, Dr John Edward Tambi,

OPII was created in 2018 to be the Government's centre of expertise and to lead transformational infrastructure development in Sierra Leone. Its infrastructural development approach recognises the need for effective private sector participation, integrated development, shortened implementation cycles, reduced cost and implementation challenges and builds the technological expertise and skills of Sierra Leoneans.

