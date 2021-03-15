Cameroon-Turkey - Joint Economic Commission Session in Yaounde

Turkey's ambassador to Cameroon said Cameroon-Turkey Joint Economic Commission and high-level political consultation will take in Yaounde early 2017.

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Turkey will witness a greater impetus in the days ahead following the announcement by Turkey's Ambassador to Cameroon, Murat Ulku that the Cameroon-Turkey Joint Economic Commission session, as well as the high level political consultation between the two countries will take place in early 2017. These two occasions will be the forum for leaders of the two countries to better understand each other, analyze cooperation across the board, take stock of cooperation domains and make projections.

Murat Ulku spoke at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on October 28, 2016 while chairing celebrations marking the 93th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey. The Republic of Turkey, a modern State was proclaimed on October 29, 1923 in replacement of the Ottoman State with Mustafa Kemal as the first president. In the presence of some Cameroon government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests, Murat Ulku said the celebration was taking place within the context of the aborted coup attempt in Turkey of July 15, 2016 thanks to the gallant resistance of the Turkish people. Talking on the post failed coup attempt period, he said, "Turkey is very much alive and kicking.

Everything is normalized and we are continuing our cooperation in an energetic way." Assessing the path covered since the establishment of modern Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923, the ambassador said the country has covered a lot of grounds in terms of economic and social progress. "We feel happy and proud that Turkey is continuing its journey toward more prosperity, peace, cooperation in its region, as well as other regions including Cameroon."

The message of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan read during the anniversary celebration in Yaounde was a big bolster to the event. He thanked his compatriots for defending and protecting the country during the July 2016 failed coup attempt and stated that it was a guarantee for the celebration of 100 years of the Republic of Turkey in 2023.

Ambassador Murat Ulku used the event to express the compassion of his country to Cameroon on the occasion of the Eseka train accident that took away scores of lives and also expressed the determination to cooperate with Cameroon in the fight against the terrorist group Boko Haram in the Far North Region.