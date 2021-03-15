South Africa: Large Firearms and Ammunition Cache Found, Suspect Arrested

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

SASOLBURG - On Sunday, 14 March 2021, information was received from Western Cape Crime Intelligence about a house in Sasolburg that is apparently storing firearms.

Information was followed up by integrated units such as Sasolburg SAPS, Sasolburg Bomb Disposal Unit, Sasolburg TRT, Western Cape Provincial Crime Intelligence, Sasolburg Crime Intelligence and Local Criminal Record Centre.

On arrival at a house in Unie Street, Sasolburg, the owner was asked for documentation to prove that he was allowed to safeguard the firearms to which he could not provide the required documentation.

The house was searched and a total of 51 firearms that include handguns, assault rifles, hunting firearms and various assorted rounds of ammunition as well as explosives were found and confiscated.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He will appear in Sasolburg Magistrate's Court soon.