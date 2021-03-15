Liberia: UNDP Solar Project Helps Improve Health Services At Buchanan Government Hospital

13 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Great relief has come to the government hospital in Buchanan Grand Bassa County, with the supply of solar energy through UNDP Liberia Solar for Health Project.

Reliable solar supply has improved services to patients not just from Buchanan but River Cess & Sinoe Counties. Operational costs have also reduced.

According to the Director of Procurement at the hospital, the supply of solar panels has reduced difficulties faced by the hospital in powering critical medical equipment and facilities.

Interacting with UNDP Liberia Resident Representative Stephen Rodriques during a visit to the facility, Mr. Lincoln Wleh explained that the hospital's operating hours are fully functional as seen in the increase of patients.

"Thanks to the reliable solar supply, the hospital currently caters to more than 300 patients daily," says Wleh.

UNDP through its Solar for Health Project in partnership with the Ministry of Health provided solar power to the Buchanan Government Hospital in April 2020.

The 4-kilowatt energy system is comprised of 150 pieces of panels (275 watts each) and 63 pieces of batteries.

Since 2019, UNDP has provided solar power to 12 public health facilities in seven Counties across the country-Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Bomi. Grand Bassa and Montserrado.

