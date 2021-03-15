South Sudan: February 2021 Humanitarian Snapshot

press release

Juba, South Sudan — High levels of food insecurity, violence and cattle raids affected vulnerable people in February.

Sub-national violence in Greater Tonj continued, displacing an estimated 117,000 people according to authorities.Humanitarians' ability to reach people with the response scale-up activities in food insecure areas of Warrap was severely impacted.

Nearly 80,000 people were displaced in Jongei and Upper Nile by unseasonal flooding, which began in November 2020 and gradually increased through January and February 2021.

COVID-19 cases significantly increased in February, bringing the total number of people who had tested positive to 7,926 since April 2020.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan