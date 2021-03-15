South Sudan: February 2021 Humanitarian Snapshot

11 March 2021
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Juba, South Sudan — High levels of food insecurity, violence and cattle raids affected vulnerable people in February.

Sub-national violence in Greater Tonj continued, displacing an estimated 117,000 people according to authorities.Humanitarians' ability to reach people with the response scale-up activities in food insecure areas of Warrap was severely impacted.

Nearly 80,000 people were displaced in Jongei and Upper Nile by unseasonal flooding, which began in November 2020 and gradually increased through January and February 2021.

COVID-19 cases significantly increased in February, bringing the total number of people who had tested positive to 7,926 since April 2020.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.