Liberia: LRA Turns Over Fake Confiscated Refrigerant Gasto EPA

13 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has turned over twenty-eight (28) cartons of fake Maxron 134a refrigerant gas to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for onwards scientific testing.

The refrigerant gas was intercepted by officers of Customs Anti_Smuggling unit at Bo-waterside border in Grand Cape Mount County late last month and was fake transported from Guinea through Sierra Leone to Liberia.

Speaking during the turning over ceremony in Paynesville, Assistant Commissioner for Customs Compliance and Enforcement, Atty. D. Blamo Kofa, lauded the efforts of the Customs Anti-Smuggling officers for building a strong intelligence network which culminated in the interception of fake Maxron refrigerant gas which was being imported into the country thereby ensuring goods admitted into the Liberian commerce are safe for the public use.

Kofa further stated that the customs have a duty to protect the Liberian people from harmful products that affect their health, or in this specific case expose them to risk of fire.

Assistant Commissioner Kofa, encouraged the anti-smuggling team to continue applying their professional skills in tracking smugglers who are bent on exploiting the country of lawful revenues.

"Keep being committed to duty in closing leakages to ensure the expansion of the revenue base for Liberia," he urged Anti-Smuggling officers.

He called on members of the business community including importers to move away from importing harmful and fake products into the country as those caught in such act will be dealt with under the laws of Liberia.

The confiscated fake Maxron refrigerant gas was received by Charles H. Dennis and Eugene of EPA who thanked the LRA for the collaboration and coordination in ensuring a holistic border security.

