Liberia: CU Board of Trustees Acknowledges Outgoing President

The Board of Trustees of Cuttington University recognized the outgoing President of Cuttington University, Dr. Herman B. Browne for his many developmental undertakings at the University in the Country.

Dr. Browne officially departed the corridors of Cutting ton University upon the commemoration of this year's commencement convocation which took place on March 12, 2021.

The Acting Board Chairman, Benoni Urey sad but even as Dr. Browne leaves, his unprecedented legacies at the institution will remain a center of attraction as it will always move those there, one way or the other connected to the University.

Admirably, what remains quite amazing about him that will continuously get his generation inspired are his virtues, determination, and great sense of humility to serve his fellow humans with passion and dignity, he said.

Dr. Browne, who succeeded Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa following the interim Presidency of Dr. Evelyn S. Kandakai, officially took over as president of Cuttington University and served a five year term; from August 2016 to March 12, 2021.

He received accolades for his commitment and enthusiasm displayed while leading the institution. This is evidenced by his many excellent achievement at CU, Mr. Urey said.

Additionally, Dr. Browne served the University with great distinction and an exuberant spirit of leadership of profound quality.

Recollecting the outgoing President's major achievements during his 5 year term (which includes 13 non-working months), Mr. Urey said it is noteworthy to mention that Dr. Browne strategically played his part in advancing the University in the area of physical and digital environment creation, academics, administrative Initiatives, and institutional linkages with other nationally and internationally recognized institutions in Liberia and aboard; including Tubman University, Liberian Association of Psycho-social Services, Liberia Animal Welfare and conservation society, Bong County Technical College all of this instructions in Liberia, Jiangsu University (China) and Mississippi State University (USA).

In the direction of strengthening academic programs at Cuttington University, for instance he secured the Board's approval on the establishment of the psychosocial counseling program that is currently running at advanced certificate levels at the University.

Additionally, he further ensured the following: software coding program offered, revised academic catalogue, introduced triads to improve students reading, writing, and thinking skills, extended partial scholarship to valedictorians from all Episcopal high schools and top five students with the highest average graduating from high schools within Bong County region where the University main campus is situated.

He at the same time localized and decentralized the University's baccalaureate services as well as a disaggregated commencement convocation amongst other.

Projecting Cuttington and allowing it to fit within the 21st century lifestyles in terms of infrastructure, Dr. Browne, among many other infrastructural developments, constructed a 25km pavement at CU Suakoko campus, procured a 500kva generator for the main campus in Suakoko, and increased the capacity of the Ferguson Hall by 30% capacity.

There were also a number of facilities provided and improved at the CU Junior College in Kakata, Graduate School in Monrovia and the main campus in Suakoko.

In addition to his indelible marks, his administration witnessed the renovation and expansion of the William V. S. Tubman Library and the construction of five new faculty houses in Suakoko done by USAID.

"Lest we forget," Dr. Browne's immeasurable achievements as President of CU will be always be a reminiscent part of our memories of him.

Indeed, his generous love for his fellow men is something that remains consummate! Besides, it must be acknowledged that his focus on what was good for Cuttington always remained Paramount.

Meanwhile, the Board through its acting chairman, Benoni W. Urey has accepted the resignation letter from Dr. Herman Browne.

But, the acting Board Chairman has appealed to the outgoing President of the University to remain in the corridors of the University until April, when the Board will appoint its new President for the University.

For his part, the Cuttington University outgoing President lauded the Board of Trustees of the University for the opportunity provided him (Dr. Herman B. Browne) to serve the oldest private Faith based institution in the Country.

Dr. Browne accepted the appeal from the Board of the University.