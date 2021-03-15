Namibia: Nampol to Honour Uukwambi Chief

THE head of the Namibian Police, inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, says the police are contemplating granting Uukwambi chief Herman Iipumbu the honour of being the police's ceremonial ambassador in the Omusati region.

Ndeitunga revealed this at the official inauguration of the Oshikuku Police Station on Thursday.

Ndeitunga said Iipumbu would be honoured for his continued support to the Namibian Police.

"Tatekulu Iipumbu has rarely turned down our invitations, despite other equally important commitments," he said.

He said he trusts Iipumbu's support would be emulated by many other traditional and community leaders.

Ndeitunga also extended a warning to rogue police officers who cooperate with criminals and assist trial-awaiting prisoners to escape from lawful custody.

He said 23 trial-awaiting prisoners escaped from lawful custody recently - 12 from the Kongola Police Station, and 11 from the Rundu Police Station.

Ndeitunga said only eight have been rearrested, of which some indicated their escapes were aided by police officers.

"This is a very serious criminal offence, and I have already directed that those involved be made to rearrest them, or else I will be left with no option but to fire them," he said.