Namibia: Wanderers, Old Boys Through to Final

WANDERERS and WHS Old Boys will contest the 50-over Premier League final after recording commanding victories over United and CCD Tigers respectively on Saturday.

At the Wanderers field in Pionierspark, Wanderers thrashed United by 194 runs, after scoring 279 for nine wickets off their 50 overs and then skittling United out for 85.

Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat and despite losing the wickets of Danie van Schoor (16) and JP Kotze (14) quite cheaply, JC Balt kept them on track with a fine innings.

He shared a 46-run partnership with Michau du Preez for the third wicket, before the latter was bowled by Hendrik van der Walt for 27; and a 40-run partnership with Karl Birkenstock, who was also dismissed by Van der Walt for 27.

By the time Balt was dismissed off Henry Hayes' bowling for 78, which came off 113 balls and included seven fours, Wanderers were well in command with five wickets down for 192 runs.

There were also good contributions from Ruben Claassen, who scored 32 off 40 balls, and captain Nicolaas Scholtz with 49 off 35 balls (2x6, 3x4), as Wanderers reached a competitive 279 for nine wickets off their 50 overs.

Van der Walt was United's best bowler, taking three wickets for 50 runs off 10 overs, while Henry Hayes took 2/29 and Lohan Louwrens 2/46.

United were soon in trouble when Dewald Nell dismissed Nyasha Nyashadzaishe for six, and from then on, Wanderers tightened their grip with regular wickets.

Adam Bassingthwaighte was dismissed for 12 and Henry Hayes for 11, while the only other batsman to reach double figures was Tino Chiwara with 28, as Wanderers off-spinner Bernard Scholtz cut through United's batting line-up.

He went on to take five wickets for 22 runs off 9,4 overs to win the man of the match award, while brother Nicolaas Scholtz took 2/5 off two overs.

At the WHS field, Old Boys were all out for an insubstantial 159, but it proved to be more than enough as CCD were out for a paltry 72.

Craig Williams was bowled early on for six by Ben Shikongo, but Wimpie Viljoen (25), Gerhard Erasmus (37) and Divan La Cock (26) revived Old Boys' innings before Shikongo struck in his second spell, taking three wickets in five balls to reduce CCD to 114/6.

Ruben Trumpelmann, however, led a revival, scoring 22 off 50 balls, before Old Boys were all out for 159 off only 40,3 overs.

Shikongo was CCD's best bowler, taking four wickets for 41 runs off 10 overs, while Ramon Wilmot took 2/11 off 4,3 overs.

In reply, CCD got off to a steady start as Stephan Baard scored 12 and Ramon Wilmot 16, but Old Boys pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni then took over the show, as he sent CCD's wickets tumbling.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Nicol Loftie-Eaton with 11 and Ben Shikongo with 10 as the whole side was skittled out for 72 off only 31 overs.

Lungameni was the chief destroyer, with a great return of six wickets for 19 runs off 10 overs.

Old Boys and Wanderers will now meet in the Premier League 50-over final next weekend.