Sudan's Blue Nile University Closes Faculties After Student Sit-in

El Rozeires — The administration of Blue Nile University in El Roseires locality, adjacent to the state capital of Ed Damazin, announced the closure of the Colleges of Engineering and Computer Science for an indefinite period on Friday, following a sit-in by the students of the two faculties.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the sit-in was prompted by a robbery at the women's residence last week. The students made several demands, including the provision of security in the women's residence.

The students say that the university administration "did not respond to their demands in the required manner", which prompted angry students to announce an open sit-in.

The closure includes a suspension of study and the university halls.

In January, students of Ed Damazin and El Roseires held three days of protests over a 250 per cent increase in the price of bread. Security forces confronted the demonstrators with violence, using rubber bullets and tear gas.