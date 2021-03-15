Egypt Reports 641 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Deaths

The Health and Population Ministry said Saturday that 641 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 190,280.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 42 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,256.

As many as 369 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 146,803 so far, the spokesperson said.