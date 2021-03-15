Egypt's Irrigation Min. Attends Baghdad Water Conf.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati participated in the 1st Baghdad International Water Conference, currently held in the Iraqi capital.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said Abdel Ati inspected an exhibition held on the fringe of the conference.

The minister also participated in the high-level meeting grouping a number of water ministers and ambassadors.

During the conference, Abdel Ati reviewed the challenges besetting Egypt in the water score in view of water shortage and growing number of population.

He noted that 97 percent of Egypt's renewed water resources come from abroad.

He noted that Egypt laid down a 2050 national strategy for realizing sustainability in water resources and securing needed water for the future.

Meanwhile, he noted that Egypt is not against development in the Nile Basin countries, it is, however, against unilateral measures that do not take into consideration downstream the interests of countries.

He noted that Egypt organizes Cairo Water Week every year under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to spread awareness about water issues and innovations that help face up water challenges.