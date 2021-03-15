South Africa: Saru in Race to Close Deal As Billions Flow Into Rugby in Europe

analysis

The powershift in rugby towards the northern hemisphere took a further leap forward this week with confirmation that the Six Nations had concluded a multibillion-rand equity sale.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"They [the northern hemisphere] have left us behind now." That was the view of a well-placed source in South African rugby shortly after the news that the Six Nations had sold a 14.3% stake to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for a reported £365-million.

It means a guaranteed cash injection of £95-million for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) over the next five years and about half that for the Welsh, Irish and Scottish rugby unions. France will also receive £95-million.

The Six Nations purchase was CVC Capital Partners' third acquisition in European rugby along with portions in PRO14 (soon to be PRO16) and the English Premiership, in which it holds stakes of 28% and 27%, respectively.

With shares in three high-profile rugby properties totalling more than £700-million, CVC's cash will strengthen those leagues immeasurably and it takes them a step closer to global control of rugby.

"CVC's expertise will help to grow rugby union through the evolution of...