South Africa: Saru in Race to Close Deal As Billions Flow Into Rugby in Europe

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The powershift in rugby towards the northern hemisphere took a further leap forward this week with confirmation that the Six Nations had concluded a multibillion-rand equity sale.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"They [the northern hemisphere] have left us behind now." That was the view of a well-placed source in South African rugby shortly after the news that the Six Nations had sold a 14.3% stake to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for a reported £365-million.

It means a guaranteed cash injection of £95-million for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) over the next five years and about half that for the Welsh, Irish and Scottish rugby unions. France will also receive £95-million.

Don't want to see ads?

The Six Nations purchase was CVC Capital Partners' third acquisition in European rugby along with portions in PRO14 (soon to be PRO16) and the English Premiership, in which it holds stakes of 28% and 27%, respectively.

With shares in three high-profile rugby properties totalling more than £700-million, CVC's cash will strengthen those leagues immeasurably and it takes them a step closer to global control of rugby.

"CVC's expertise will help to grow rugby union through the evolution of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.