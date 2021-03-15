South Africa: Proteas Women Seal Extraordinary Series Victory Against India

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa's senior women's cricket side went to India with one goal: conquer India on their own turf for the first time. They have successfully achieved this feat.

Proteas women's coach Hilton Moreeng, speaking before the start of his side's series against India, said they had learnt a great deal from their series walloping at the hands of the same opponents two years ago.

Through these words, he planted the seeds for a historic first series win on Indian soil for the Proteas women. They have now harvested the crops of said seeds as they took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the side's five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Moreeng's team, without two crucial cogs in their machinery, regular captain Dane van Niekerk and for the series, all-rounder Chloe Tryon, secured an emphatic seven-wicket victory to seal the series win on Sunday. Two days before, they had taken a 2-1 lead as they closed out a six-run win on the Duckworth Lewis Method.

In that match, opening batter Liezel Lee scored an unbeaten 132 off...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.