South Africa: Proteas Women Seal Extraordinary Series Victory Against India

analysis

South Africa's senior women's cricket side went to India with one goal: conquer India on their own turf for the first time. They have successfully achieved this feat.

Proteas women's coach Hilton Moreeng, speaking before the start of his side's series against India, said they had learnt a great deal from their series walloping at the hands of the same opponents two years ago.

Through these words, he planted the seeds for a historic first series win on Indian soil for the Proteas women. They have now harvested the crops of said seeds as they took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the side's five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Moreeng's team, without two crucial cogs in their machinery, regular captain Dane van Niekerk and for the series, all-rounder Chloe Tryon, secured an emphatic seven-wicket victory to seal the series win on Sunday. Two days before, they had taken a 2-1 lead as they closed out a six-run win on the Duckworth Lewis Method.

In that match, opening batter Liezel Lee scored an unbeaten 132 off...