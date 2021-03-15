Angola Focus On World Cup Qualifiers

Luanda — Angola national football team, which is almost out of the African Football Championship (CAN 2022), has turned their eyes to the World Cup qualifiers, the team's head coach, Pedro Gonçalves, said on Friday.

The Portuguese coach made the statement during a press conference held via Zoom, to introduce the pre-selected players for the remaining two matches for the CAN qualifiers.

Angola face Gambia, in Banjul, on March 25 and Gabon on March 29 at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Angola lost 1-3 to Gambia at home, following 1-2 defeat to Gabon, in Libreville, drew goalless with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Kinshasa, and further conceded 0-1 defeat to the same team in Luanda.

Gambia lead the group with seven points, the same as Gabon in second. DRC is third with six and Angola is last with one point.

Angolan team is made up by:

Goalkeepers:

António Dominique (Petro de Luanda), Hugo Marques (Farense/Portugal), Ricardo Batista (Casa Pia/Portugal) and Teodoro Tchissingui (Recreativo da Caála do Huambo).

Defenders:

Bastos (Al Ain/Saudi Arabia), Matwila (Petro de Luanda), Kialonga Gaspar (Sagrada Esperança), Nuriu Fortuna (Gent/Belgium), Payzo (1º de Agosto), Jonathan Buatu (Sint-Truiden/Belgium), Joaquim Balanga (Interclube), Mukoni Lourenço (Club Brugge/Belgium), Diogenes (Petro) and Anderson Lucoqui (Arminia Bielefeld/Germany).

Midfielders:

Fredy (Antalyaspor/Turkey), Anderson da Cruz (Rio Ave/Portugal), Giovani Bamba (Stade Lausanne/Switzerland), Herinilson (August 1), Show (Boavista/Portugal), Mário Balbúrdia (August 1) and Valdemiro Lameira (National Bank/Egypt).

Strikers:

Fábio Abreu (Al-Batin/Saudi Arabia), Hélder Costa (Leeds United/England), Geraldo (Ankaragucu/Turkey), Mankoka Afonso "Benarfa" (FC Bravos do Maquis), Ary Papel (Ismaily/Egypt), M'Bala Nzola (Spezia/Italy), Vladmiro Félix "Vá" (Pafos/Cyprus), Jeremie Bela (Birmingham/England) and Gelson Dala (Rio Ave/Portugal

