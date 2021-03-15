Angola: African Women Basketball Champions League Postponed

Luanda — The 2021 edition of the Africa Women basketball champions league scheduled for March 12-20 in Egypt, has been postponed due to aspects inherent to the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angola is to be represented by the Interclube team in this year's edition of the women's continental championship.

Speaking to ANGOP, Interclube's coach, Apolinário Paquete, expressed dissatisfaction for the postponement of the competition underscoring that the objective of his team is to re-conquer the African title lost in 2018 to Ferrovia de Maputo.

The club's vice president for basketball, Edson Quixito, said that such a situation causes visible inconvenience to the management, since major investments were made to participate in this competition, namely the hiring of the Americans Jasmine Gill (base forward) and Jade Walker (post).

Angola's Interclube lead the Africa women's basketball championship with five titles won in (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016), followed by Angola's 1º de Agosto with three (2006, 2015 and 2017).

Mozambique's Ferroviário de Maputo have won the last two editions (2018 and 2019) in 2020 the event was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angola is to be represented by the Interclube team in this year's edition of the women's continental championship.

Speaking to ANGOP, Interclube's coach, Apolinário Paquete, expressed dissatisfaction for the postponement of the competition underscoring that the objective of his team is to re-conquer the African title lost in 2018 to Ferrovia de Maputo.

The club's vice president for basketball, Edson Quixito, said that such a situation causes visible inconvenience to the management, since major investments were made to participate in this competition, namely the hiring of the Americans Jasmine Gill (base forward) and Jade Walker (post).

Angola's Interclube lead the Africa women's basketball championship with five titles won in (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016), followed by Angola's 1º de Agosto with three (2006, 2015 and 2017).

Mozambique's Ferroviário de Maputo have won the last two editions (2018 and 2019) in 2020 the event was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.